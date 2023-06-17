New All-terrain Wheelchair to Enhance Accessibility at Lone Pine State Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has received grant funding to equip Kalispell’s Lone Pine State Park with an all-terrain wheelchair that will remain on-site for individuals with a disability to use free of charge.

To showcase the enhanced-accessibility opportunity, FWP is hosting an event at Lone Pine State Park on June 21 at 1 p.m. At the event, FWP and the Montana State Parks Foundation will introduce the new Action Trackchair, which is designed for anyone with a disability that limits them from exploring the Lone Pine trail system to explore the state park. The all-terrain wheelchair will remain at the park available free of charge for public use.

According to an FWP press release, the addition of the Action Trackchair at the state park aligns with the agency’s goals of “enhancing the inclusive and welcoming environment for all at Lone Pine.” It was purchased with financial support from the Montana State Parks Foundation, the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation’s Quality of Life Grants Program and Hydro Flask’s Parks for All Grant Program.

“We’re very grateful for the grant support from the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, Hydro Flask’s Parks for All Grant Program, and the Montana State Parks Foundation,” said Brian Schwartz, the parks and outdoor recreation manager for FWP’s Lone Pine District. “This new Action Trackchair will increase accessibility in a big way and help more people explore Lone Pine State Park.”

To reserve the Action Trackchair,call the Lone Pine State Park Visitor Center at (406) 755-2706 for a reservation.

Who can reserve the Action Trackchair? Anyone with a disability that limits them from using the Lone Pine trail system. Proof of disability documentation is required. Users need to be accompanied by a non-disabled person when using the chair.

Where can someone use the Action Trackchair? Currently, the Action Trackchair can only be used on the primary Lone Pine trail system and the ADA accessible overlook. Maps are available.

Learn more about Lone Pine State Park at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lone-pine.

About the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation’s Quality of Life Grants Program

The Reeves Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts.

The Direct Effect Quality of Life grants program funds organizations up to $25,000 to support a wide range of projects and activities that will impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.

“These awarded projects are addressing some of the most dire needs of our community. Organizations are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and are now bracing for a possible recession while facing inflation and ever-rising costs,” according to Mark Bogosian, director of the Reeve Foundation’s Quality of Life Grants Program. “The Reeve Foundation is proud to partner with these organizations and support their initiatives that enhance the quality of life for the community we serve.”

About the Hydro Flask Parks For All Program

Parks for All is the giving platform for Hydro Flask. Through Parks for All, Hydro Flask supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring and providing more equitable access to parks, as well as making the world a better place through the elimination of single-use container waste. For us, parks represent a place we can all go to recreate, relax or be inspired. From urban park excursions with our family to national park adventures in the backcountry, parks of all sizes and types help make us healthier, happier and more fulfilled. Parks For All is our way of sharing the love we have for green spaces, and ensuring these special places get the attention and protection they deserve.

As of January 2023, Parks for All has supported 204 nonprofits, given more than $3.1 million and donated more than 79,000 Hydro Flask bottles. For more information about Parks For All, please visit https://www.hydroflask.com/parks-for-all.