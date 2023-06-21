Martin City Hit-and-Run Victim Identified

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who died after she was run over by a car following a verbal altercation in Martin City on Sunday afternoon.

Kimberly Ann Gilham, 37, of Martin City, died at Logan Health on Sunday, June 18 after a Columbia Falls man ran her over following an altercation just after 1 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the 38-year-old male driver and Gilham were sitting inside a parked Chevrolet Silverado near Central Avenue and Second Street North when another man approached the vehicle and a verbal altercation started. Gilham exited the vehicle, and the driver drove forward, running her over before fleeing the scene.

Gilham was transported to Logan Health and later succumbed to her injuries.

MHP is investigating the incident.