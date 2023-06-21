Outdoor Bars and Breweries for Enjoying Summer

These local favorites are great spots to try a local brew against the backdrop of Flathead Lake and the Montana Rockies …

Blackstar BrewPub

2 Central Ave, Whitefish

Located in downtown Whitefish, Blackstar is a favorite spot for pizzas, high-end bar food and beers brewed on-site by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company. Blackstar’s rooftop offers panoramic views of town and the surrounding mountains.

blackstarmt.com, (406) 730-1480

Bonsai Brewing Project

549 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish

The team at Bonsai creates unique small batch ales, from hoppy IPAs to barrel-aged sours, all designed to reflect the changing flavors of the Montana seasons. Bonsai’s outdoor beer garden has plenty of space for the dogs and kids to burn off some steam. bonsaibrew.com, (406) 730-1717

Montana Tap House

845 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish

With 58 beers on tap, ordering a drink at the Montana Tap House is itself an event. Beyond its extensive beer collection, the Tap House has a backyard setup where patrons can schmooze and listen to a rotating list of live musicians.

montanatap.com, (406) 862-6006

The Raven

15321 MT Highway 35, Woods Bay

While you’re welcome to approach the Raven via car, the bar is accustomed to customers paddling and boating their way to its iconic blue-green bungalow. In addition to tropical food and drinks, the Caribbean-themed bar hosts live performances and events all summer.

ravenbigfork.com, (406) 837-2836

The Sitting Duck

15265 MT Highway 35, Woods Bay

With direct beach access, visitors to The Sitting Duck can dip their toes in Flathead Lake while sipping a mimosa or Bellini. Though the bar calls itself “classic,” its most popular offering may be the nontraditional “works Bloody Mary,” which is decked out with marinated shrimp, bacon, sliders and an eggroll.

sittingduckmt.com, (406) 692-6024

Gunsight Saloon

624 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls

Gunsight Saloon, a western-style bar and restaurant in downtown Columbia Falls, prides itself on hosting “some of the best live music” in the valley. Gunsight’s spacious back patio is the perfect place to catch a performance nearly every night during the summer, and is convenient for visitors staying in and around Glacier National Park.

gunsightsaloon.com, (406) 897-2820