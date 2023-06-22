Former Fire Pit

9:33 a.m. A dog that began barking at 6:30 this morning had not run out of steam.

9:47 a.m. Someone’s loose dog tried to go after the neighbor’s cat.

10:35 a.m. Someone reported their house, and dogs, had been shot at last August.

11:51 a.m. A restaurant owner suspected customers were doing drugs in his basement.

11:52 a.m. Following the report that a cat was stuck up a power pole, dispatch told the caller that animal control “does not deal with cats in this fashion, and it will come down.”

12:16 p.m. Someone threw an egg at a passing motorist.

1:19 p.m. A man driving his kids to the store was drinking some Twisted Teas en route.

2:49 p.m. A woman reported her ex-boyfriend stole her fire pit.

2:50 p.m. A building full of smoke was due to burnt food in a microwave.

3:37 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911 and said “your brother is stupid, but not in the bad way,” before hanging up.