9:07 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident woke up to a cow in their yard.

9:26 a.m. Someone called the sheriff’s department to express their worry that the neighbor’s horses didn’t have enough room to roam.

10:22 a.m. Two dogs entered someone’s yard and killed several rabbits and a turkey.

10:51 a.m. Two goats were wandering around Kalispell but didn’t seem aggressive.