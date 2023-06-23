Flathead Judge Dan Wilson Announces Candidacy for Montana Supreme Court

Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson on June 22 announced his candidacy for a seat as an associate justice on the Montana Supreme Court in the 2024 election, running on a campaign of experience and “common sense,” according to a Thursday news release.

The seat is currently held by Justice Dirk Sandefur, who is not seeking re-election.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for Associate Justice of the Montana Supreme Court,” Judge Wilson stated in the release. “Throughout my career, I have been committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of Montanans, and ensuring fair and impartial decisions. If elected, I will bring my extensive experience, unwavering dedication to the Constitution and the rule of law to uphold justice.”

Judge Wilson served as a Flathead County Justice of the Peace in 2011 before he was elected to as a district court judge in 2017. He has presided over a wide range of cases in a busy district court system that sees approximately 1,000 new filings every year.

Before moving to Flathead County, Wilson began his legal career as a deputy county attorney in Cascade and Chinook counties and later became a prosecutor in Flathead County. In 1999, he established a private practice where he focused on family law, real estate and criminal defense.

Wilson is focusing his campaign on his “proven track record, commitment to public service, and dedication to the principles of justice and a common sense interpretation of the law.”

For more information on Judge Wilson’s campaign, visit www.wilsonforjustice.com.