Questions for Glacier National Park

We love Glacier National Park for its incredible beauty and scenery but, a couple of observations that we have noticed over the last few years still have not changed. We have entered the Many Glacier entrance around 10 times this season and multiple times last summer. We have yet to see anyone collecting entrance fees. We pulled over and watched 30 to 40 cars in 10 minutes on June 18 enter the park and not one stopped at the box to pay. I was told on the phone that there was a phone line down and they would start collecting on May 26. That did not happen. The other issue is the entrance road from Sherburne Reservoir to the entrance booth. I was told by a GNP employee that there are stability issues because of water under the road. The issue is the dust caused by hundreds of cars on this road. The dust from this 2-mile section can be seen for 10 miles. A simple solution would be to apply a dust abatement product. If there is any doubt that those types of products work, the road crew should take a look at the dirt roads in Glacier County that have used these products to great dust free results. The trees along one of the prettiest roads in the country would thank them.

Lewis Moore

Rollins