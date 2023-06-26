Victim Identified in Fatal Kalispell Assault

Authorities have identified a man who was allegedly assaulted and killed by two teenagers Sunday morning at about 2 a.m. in Kalispell near Appleway Drive and Meridian Road, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Scott Bryan, 60, died at Logan Health a short time after he was transported to the hospital. He did not have an address listed in Kalispell.

Wiley Meeker, 18, of Somers and Kaleb Fleck, 19, of Kalispell have both been charged with deliberate homicide and remain in custody at the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Shane Lidstrom at (406) 249-7397.