Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Free Range Chickens

By

8:12 a.m. A skinny dog was hanging around a new apartment block.  

8:40 a.m. Many chickens had escaped their yard and were wandering the neighborhood.

8:53 a.m. A man accused a neighbor of driving up on the lawn to try and run him over after his dog allegedly went to the bathroom in said neighbor’s yard.

10:43 a.m. While mowing the lawn, someone accidentally dialed 911.

3:25 p.m. After paying for part of their hair appointment, a woman disagreed with the cost of the remaining service and refused to pay the rest.

5:27 p.m. A suburban was driving through a neighborhood with two people riding on the roof.

5:48 p.m. Three youths kicked down a fence.

11:00 p.m. A large rock three feet wide was in the middle of the highway.

11:12 p.m. Someone going through a tutorial on how to use their new Apple Watch dialed 911 on accident.

