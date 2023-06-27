Free Range Chickens

8:12 a.m. A skinny dog was hanging around a new apartment block.

8:40 a.m. Many chickens had escaped their yard and were wandering the neighborhood.

8:53 a.m. A man accused a neighbor of driving up on the lawn to try and run him over after his dog allegedly went to the bathroom in said neighbor’s yard.

10:43 a.m. While mowing the lawn, someone accidentally dialed 911.

3:25 p.m. After paying for part of their hair appointment, a woman disagreed with the cost of the remaining service and refused to pay the rest.

5:27 p.m. A suburban was driving through a neighborhood with two people riding on the roof.

5:48 p.m. Three youths kicked down a fence.

11:00 p.m. A large rock three feet wide was in the middle of the highway.