Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, May 12, 2023

Bed Thievery

By

9:06 a.m. Someone was shadowboxing from a bench.

9:10 a.m. A suspicious man in a parking lot appeared to have stolen a large dog bed from a vehicle.

10:33 a.m. Someone called the Kalispell police department asking if they wanted to pick up an “accumulation of wallets.”  

12:41 p.m. Someone threw a handful of rocks at a passing car.

8:46 p.m. Someone lying facedown in the grass near a bank was just sleeping until they sobered up.

11:40 p.m. Two boys were racing dirt bikes through a grocery store parking lot.

