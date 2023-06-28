Kalispell Announces New Police Chief

City officials Tuesday announced that Captain Jordan Venezio has been promoted as the new chief of police for the Kalispell Police Department (KPD), replacing former Chief Doug Overman, who retired this year, according to a news release.

Venezio will begin his new position on July 1.

Since Venezio was initially hired at KPD in 2009, he has worked in a variety of roles in the department, including his current position as captain. He also recently completed the FBI National Academy.

The City of Kalispell reviewed approximately 25 applications before selecting Venezio.

“Jordan’s commitment to the community, the City of Kalispell and the employees within the Kalispell Police Department will be invaluable to the organization as he begins his tenure as the Chief of Police,” City Manager Doug Russell said. “He demonstrates exceptional qualities and a character that set him apart and establishes the foundation for successful leadership of the department.”

The city will host an open house in late July to allow the community to meet with Chief Venezio and welcome him to his role.