Tristen is a woman who is so much more than a national award-winning body builder. Inspirational. Cancer survivor. Athletic wear creator. And, Healthy snack creator.

Tristen Luplow was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer at only 11 months old. She beat the odds and has been a fighter, survivor and thriver ever since. She is a bada**! It took fighting for 10 years to be in remission and she has used that fierce energy to accomplish so much in her life. Give it up for our hometown girl who holds the national title of 2022 Miss NPC Universe – IFBB Figure Pro! This means she won both her *class and *overall title. (*class is based on height, *overall goes against each class to determine best in category).

In 2020, she went live with an athletic wear line appropriately named Stage4 Athletics (stage4athletics.com). It’s really comfy and flattering for both men and women. I can confidently say that because my husband and I both enjoy wearing her athletic wear.

In 2021, Tristen shared with the world the healthy snacks she created for herself and the clients she trains. Currently, there are two protein snacks on the market, at Chic Treats by T (chictreatsbyt.com): Protein Power Balls and Fruity Protein Krispie Bars. I enjoy taking them with me on the golf course and hiking.

Tristen will soon be adding author to her resume. Her story is about a baby who beat the odds and not only survived but thrived. Her story is gut-wrenching, honest and inspirational. I can’t wait to get my hands on a copy when it’s published.

Ya’ll life is short. Surround yourself with positive people – those who fight the good fight and lift you up. Tristen is one of those people in my world.

