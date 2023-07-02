Property Tax Increases and Local Spending Demand Efficiencies

Property values are up, that’s not news. Will property taxes follow? All of us need to have a conversation with your mayors, school boards and county commissioners, soon! Property tax bills have not been decided yet.

Just because values are up does not require property taxes to rise also. Has the need for services increased? For sure. And so has the number of new developed properties that pay a large amount greater property taxes than previous. Higher property taxes and larger relative government are a burden on all citizens, including those who aren’t property owners. Think affordable housing. The newest assessed value I just received on a rental property I have increased from $233,900 to $543,100 with the only improvement being new basic vinyl siding over three years ago. Like you, I wonder what our property tax bill will be.

Sadly, our local governments’ expenditures have exceeded population and inflation growth over an extended number of years. We can and must become more efficient. True leaders say no (not always, of course). They say no to themselves and to others. Let’s all step up and be leaders. All taxes eventually get passed on to end users.

As Americans, we need to get past the mentality that, “everyone else is doing it” and “I’ve got to get my share” (often through loud arguments, manipulative language or the emotional approaches).

Property taxes have been out of control for years. Who’s going to fix this? I’ve been told this is a local issue. Flathead Valley residents: We have enough revenue. We don’t need a sales tax, for example.

Local administrators, you have a decision to make: Please hold down your expenses and give your residents (all residents) a break and not raise property taxes.

Terry Falk

R-Kalispell