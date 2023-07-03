Bigfork Teenager Killed in Motorcycle Accident

An 18-year-old Bigfork man died Sunday evening after he was ejected from his motorcycle on Montana Highway 35, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
On July 2 at 8:53 p.m. the motorcyclist was driving northbound at mile marker 30 on Highway 35 near Village Lane in Bigfork when he clipped the back of Lexus SUV while driving at a high rate of speed. He was ejected from the Yamaha FZ09 and later died at the hospital.
The occupants of the Lexus were not injured.
