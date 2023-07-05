Identities Released in Columbia Falls Head-on Collision that Killed Two

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two people who on Monday evening were killed in a head-on collision in Columbia Falls on U.S. Highway 2 near Wishart Road, according to a news release.

Destiny Marie Wright, 21, of Kalispell died when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup driven by a 15-year-old crossed the center turn lane and crashed into her Toyota Tacoma at about 7 p.m. on July 3. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Her 4-year-old daughter, who was restrained in a car seat, was injured and transported to Logan Health with serious injuries. Her condition is not known as of July 5.

Kyle Lee Bowman-Wheeler, 19, of Hungry Horse was a passenger in the Chevrolet at the time of the crash and died at the scene. He was a rear passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The male driver and a female front passenger were seriously injured and transported to Logan Health. Their conditions are not known as of July 5.

Alcohol, drugs and speeding are all suspected factors in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.