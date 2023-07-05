Victim of Motorcycle Accident Identified

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old Bigfork man who on July 2 died after he was ejected from his motorcycle on Montana Highway 35, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Devin Victor was driving his motorcycle northbound when he clipped the back of an SUV while traveling at a high rate of speed at mile marker 30 on Highway 35 near Village Lane in Bigfork.

He was ejected from the Yamaha FZ09 and died at the hospital.

The occupants of the SUV were not injured.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.