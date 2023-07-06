Browning Man Admits Assaulting Man on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

A Browning man accused of shooting and injuring another man at a residence on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last year admitted to assault on July 6, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lane Dale Spotted Eagle, 27, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in bodily injury before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris.

According to court documents, on the afternoon of July 12, 2022, Spotted Eagle was armed with a 9mm pistol when he entered a bedroom in a Browning house and shot the victim.

Spotted Eagle is schizophrenic and was experiencing paranoia at the time of the assault, records state.

Law enforcement detained Spotted Eagle, who was covered in blood and armed with an AR-15 rifle, shortly after the assault in a vehicle in the driveway.

Spotted Eagle was ordered to inpatient treatment pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 30. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case.