1:52 a.m. Some juveniles were racing through a neighborhood and doing burnouts.

2:40 a.m. Two school-aged cyclists were throwing rocks at someone’s house

3:56 a.m. Someone egged a house and a car.

7:05 a.m. A cow was wandering along Airport Road.

12:13 p.m. Someone reported a “raccoon incident” at their elderly parents house that involved the wild animal killing the couple’s house cat.

1:23 p.m. Someone wanted to know what to do about the sick mouse going in circles outside their front door.