Arts in the Park Returns to Downtown Kalispell

The Flathead Valley’s longest-running arts, crafts and music festival will be held at Depot Park in historic downtown Kalispell from July 14 through July 16.

The event, in its 53rd year, will feature more than 80 juried artists from around the country offering for sale everything from handmade paintings to jewelry, ceramics, housewares and much more. Single-day tickets are $5, a three-day pass is $10 and children 12 and under receive free admission. Proceeds directly support the Hockaday Museum of Art’s educational exhibitions and programs.

Along with one-of-a-kind artisan booths, Arts in the Park includes more than 40 musicians and entertainers performing on an outdoor stage throughout each day. There will also be several food vendors on hand, as well as a wine and beer garden. New this year is a “community corner” with booths and activities presented by local nonprofits.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit hockadaymuseum.com/park.