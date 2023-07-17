Kalispell Man Killed in U.S. Highway 2 Rollover

A 42-year-old Kalispell man died last night after rolling his utility vehicle off U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Heights, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The motorist was driving westbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 141 just after 9 p.m. when the Ford F750 drifted off the right side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect and roll the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, which caused traffic delays.