Kalispell Man Killed in U.S. Highway 2 Rollover

A 42-year-old Kalispell man died last night after rolling his utility vehicle off U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Heights, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The motorist was driving westbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 141 just after 9 p.m. when the Ford F750 drifted off the right side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect and roll the vehicle.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, which caused traffic delays.
