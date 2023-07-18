R.I.P. Trash Panda

8:34 a.m. An injured raccoon was humanely dispatched and laid to rest in the landfill.

9:49 a.m. Someone planning a peaceful protest wanted to make sure everything would be legal.

10:10 a.m. The owner of a loudly crowing rooster was informed that roosters were not allowed within Kalispell city limits. He said he “did not know what it was when he moved in” and would get rid of it ASAP.

12:38 p.m. Four dogs spent the afternoon chasing some horses around Kila.

1:44 p.m. Someone called law enforcement after complaints to their HOA had not resolved a neighbor’s foot-tall grass. It was discovered by officers that the owner of the home in question had passed away the year before, and thus was unable to tend to the lawn.

7:09 p.m. A woman asked law enforcement if she could provide information on possible criminal activity in exchange for them helping her find housing.