8:23 a.m. A caller reported that their neighbor kept revving their car engine every night at midnight.

2:42 p.m. Someone was concerned that the fisherman casting from a swimming dock would accidentally hook some kids swimming.

4:25 p.m. A dog and a raccoon got into a fight. The raccoon won.

10:05 p.m. A man passed out while in the drive through lane of a fast food restaurant, holding up the entire line.