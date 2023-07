5:53 p.m. Two horses were out and about.

7:06 p.m. A pony was out on a journey.

8:19 p.m. A woman was driving on the highway in between lane lines without using her hands.

8:29 p.m. A man was using a bucket as a drum.

9:02 p.m. Someone youths in a car threw a beer bottle out a truck window and hit a telephone pole.