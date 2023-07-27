RANGE: Montana Born, Bred, and Fed

RANGE is a brand founded in 2021 by three ranching families in northern Montana. Their company embodies the spirit of Montana through their ranching, their beef, and their own style of living. They are proud to say, “Our business is cattle, our product is beef, and our style of living is 100% pure Montana.”

Montana’s beef ranching industry has earned a well-deserved reputation as a treasure trove of premium quality, sought-after beef. Nestled in the heart of the American West, the state’s vast landscapes, pristine water sources, and commitment to sustainable practices have made it an ideal location for rearing some of the finest cattle in the world, and that’s where RANGE begins. They have applied their experience and heritage in Montana ranching to raising and selling the newer breeds of cattle that have been crossed with a Japanese Wagyu breed to produce a style of beef that is better marbled, better tasting, and is proving to have better nutritional benefits over traditional beef because of the types of fats found in the Japanese genetics.

The company owns and invests in Japanese Wagyu bulls and genetics that help produce this exceptional beef. They are raising Wagyu cattle here in Montana, but to meet demand, they are also processing and selling Wagyu beef (that share their same genetics) from other ranches beyond Montana.

RANGE understands the delicate balance between nature and nurture; it’s evident in the extraordinary marbling and unmatched tenderness found in each mouthwatering cut of their beef.

Despite the allure of mass-produced beef, RANGE remains committed to quality over quantity. They prioritize the wellbeing of their livestock, ensuring the animals lead healthy and stress-free lives. Their cattle are raised on the open grasslands of Northern Montana, then moved to a grain-based diet (mostly barley) for quality. The result is a product that not only captivates the taste buds but also aligns with the principles of ethical farming.

RANGE stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. The meticulous craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and commitment to quality have solidified its place on the global stage of premium beef production. As we savor each succulent bite, we celebrate the legacy of the ranchers whose passion and reverence for their craft has helped to transform the state into a symbol of exceptional beef worldwide.

You can enjoy RANGE beef at some of your favorite restaurants and markets in the Flathead: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake, Firebrand Hotel, Whitefish Lake Restaurant, Markus Community Market, and The Chopp Shoppe butchery.

Cheers to RANGE.

