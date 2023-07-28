Yogurt Thief

6:20 a.m. A black heifer was just chilling on someone’s yard.
8:22 a.m. Someone wanted to obtain crime statistics for the area.
8:24 a.m. A woman was taken into custody for yogurt theft.
11:38 a.m. Someone with a broken phone screen kept accidentally calling 911.
12:01 p.m. A store manager called to report the theft of some soda from a soda machine. He wanted his “pops” back.
3:35 p.m. A couple that was napping in their car was now napping on the grass.
7:46 p.m. Nine people were sitting on the sidewalk, which seemed odd.
10:43 p.m. After a woman decided against buying a van from someone, the seller just left it at her house.
11:45 p.m. A bunch of teenagers with bats knocked down tents that were erected near a park.