Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Yogurt Thief

6:20 a.m. A black heifer was just chilling on someone’s yard.

8:22 a.m. Someone wanted to obtain crime statistics for the area.

8:24 a.m. A woman was taken into custody for yogurt theft.     

11:38 a.m. Someone with a broken phone screen kept accidentally calling 911.  

12:01 p.m. A store manager called to report the theft of some soda from a soda machine. He wanted his “pops” back.

3:35 p.m. A couple that was napping in their car was now napping on the grass.    

7:46 p.m. Nine people were sitting on the sidewalk, which seemed odd.   

10:43 p.m. After a woman decided against buying a van from someone, the seller just left it at her house.

11:45 p.m.  A bunch of teenagers with bats knocked down tents that were erected near a park.

