Yogurt Thief

6:20 a.m. A black heifer was just chilling on someone’s yard.

8:22 a.m. Someone wanted to obtain crime statistics for the area.

8:24 a.m. A woman was taken into custody for yogurt theft.

11:38 a.m. Someone with a broken phone screen kept accidentally calling 911.

12:01 p.m. A store manager called to report the theft of some soda from a soda machine. He wanted his “pops” back.

3:35 p.m. A couple that was napping in their car was now napping on the grass.

7:46 p.m. Nine people were sitting on the sidewalk, which seemed odd.

10:43 p.m. After a woman decided against buying a van from someone, the seller just left it at her house.