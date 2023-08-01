Wabbit Welfare

8:31 a.m. A pile of mail was dumped at a roadway pullout next to a creek.

9:14 a.m. A woman’s chickens kept wandering through the bushes she used as a fence and relieving themselves in the neighbor’s yard. When contacted, the woman said she “didn’t know what to do about it,” and suggested her neighbor “just put up with it.”

9:19 a.m. A golf ball struck the hood of a passing car.

10:14 a.m. Someone called law enforcement concerned about local rabbit welfare. When an officer followed up, they found three plump and alert rabbits with plenty of food and water available.

10:21 a.m. Someone suspected wood was being slowly stolen off of a nearby barn.

11:43 a.m. A litter of 10 puppies was running around.

3:49 p.m. A woman confronted about her barking dog said that he was just anxious.

4:40 p.m. A discussion about using science to make food was heard on an accidental 911 call.

5:46 p.m. Someone called dispatch to report a horse had kicked them and broken their arm.

5:55 p.m. Eight loose puppies were digging up someone’s garden.

8:22 p.m. A man camping at a National Forest campground, was treating it as his own nudist camp.

8:40 p.m. A man called 911 and stated he’d been robbed twice and was left in his underwear.