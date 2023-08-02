Office of Public Instruction to Host Virtual Teacher Job Fair on Aug. 4

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Aug. 4 will host its seventh annual Virtual Teacher Job Fair, a free event that allows teachers and staff to connect with Montana school districts.

“Montana’s school doors are opening in a few weeks,” OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in a press release. “Everyone wants a smiling teacher in every classroom to welcome our students. This virtual gathering is a response to helping our over 400 school districts fill their classrooms.”

Currently, there are 1,014 open job listings on the OPI Jobs for Teachers website. There are 18 open positions in Kalispell, five in Whitefish, eight in Columbia Falls, four in Lakeside and three in Bigfork.

Districts can conduct interviews during the virtual job fair, and candidates may be hired directly from the event. All candidate information is linked to TeachMontana, the state educator licensing system.

The Virtual Job Fair will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 to 11 a.m. A complete schedule and registration for candidates or school districts can be found here.