Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Kalispell

Where: 34 Velva Dr.

Price: $635,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,796

This lovely home features a two-sided fireplace, breakfast nook and huge unfinished fireplace. The home has a beautifully landscaped yard that surrounds the well-cared-for property. The back patio leads into the most magical yard that needs to be seen to be appreciated. RE/MAX Home Again Realty

MLS Number: 30011141

Columbia Falls

Where: 140 N. Hilltop Rd.

Price: $645,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,496

This beautiful home sits on 1 acre just outside of Columbia Falls. The property is fully landscaped with underground sprinklers and mature trees. The home also includes a detached in-law suite and large storage shed. This is a wonderful forever home or a great investment property. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30002517

Bigfork

Where: 204 Lake Hills Dr.

Price: $649,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,264

Enjoy views of Flathead Lake from the large deck of this beautiful home in Bigfork. Located in the Lake Hills subdivision, the home has a fenced backyard and borders up to a community park. Seller has agreed to provide a seller gift of equity in the amount of $15,000. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30007121

Kila

Where: 270 Rockhill Rd.

Price: $650,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,872

This rustic cabin is situated on 20 remarkable wooded acres with no covenants. The property encompasses the laidback Montanan lifestyle and is just 10 minutes to the Smith Lake fishing access and 30 minutes to downtown Kalispell. The property will be sold as-is. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30005775

