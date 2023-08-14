Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Kalispell
Where: 34 Velva Dr.
Price: $635,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,796
This lovely home features a two-sided fireplace, breakfast nook and huge unfinished fireplace. The home has a beautifully landscaped yard that surrounds the well-cared-for property. The back patio leads into the most magical yard that needs to be seen to be appreciated. RE/MAX Home Again Realty
MLS Number: 30011141
Columbia Falls
Where: 140 N. Hilltop Rd.
Price: $645,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,496
This beautiful home sits on 1 acre just outside of Columbia Falls. The property is fully landscaped with underground sprinklers and mature trees. The home also includes a detached in-law suite and large storage shed. This is a wonderful forever home or a great investment property. RE/MAX Glacier Country
MLS Number: 30002517
Bigfork
Where: 204 Lake Hills Dr.
Price: $649,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,264
Enjoy views of Flathead Lake from the large deck of this beautiful home in Bigfork. Located in the Lake Hills subdivision, the home has a fenced backyard and borders up to a community park. Seller has agreed to provide a seller gift of equity in the amount of $15,000. Glacier Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30007121
Kila
Where: 270 Rockhill Rd.
Price: $650,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,872
This rustic cabin is situated on 20 remarkable wooded acres with no covenants. The property encompasses the laidback Montanan lifestyle and is just 10 minutes to the Smith Lake fishing access and 30 minutes to downtown Kalispell. The property will be sold as-is. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30005775
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
