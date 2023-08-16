2023 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo Kicks Off in Kalispell

Five days of events and live entertainment in Kalispell kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 16, with the start of the 2023 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo.

Opening day festivities began with a rabbit show, and are planned to conclude with a performance by country music singer Russell Dickerson, followed by more live music from Whitefish musician John Dunnigan.

The fair includes over 8,000 exhibits, a livestock show and sale, rodeo, live music, carnival rides, fair food, and more. Events kick off every day at 8 a.m. and continue into the evening. Highlights of this year’s fair schedule include Russell Dickerson’s performance on the evening of Aug. 16, RAM PRCA Rode0 on the nights of Aug. 17, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, and an Aug. 20 Octane Addictions Big Air Bash motorcycle and snowmobile stunt show which will include X Games competitors.

Daily admission into the fairgrounds is $8 for adults and teens, $5 for seniors age 65 and over, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Advance admission tickets, which can be purchased until Aug. 18 or while supplies last, can be purchased at a discount for $5 at any Whitefish Credit Union Branch in Kalispell, Columbia Falls or Whitefish during those banks’ normal hours.

Aug. 17 is Senior/Kids Day, which means free admission for seniors 65 and over and children 12 and under. Aug. 18 carries the theme A Salute to Our Military and Veterans, and any active or retired service member can present ID at the gates from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for free admission, a $5 voucher for fair food concessions, and a free general admission ticket for the rodeo that evening.

Tickets for Russell Dickerson are selling for between $35 and $55 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Grandstands Arena.

The RAM PRCA Rodeo events include bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, mutton busting and Indian relay horse racing. Tickets are $35 for reserve seating, and $30 for general admission for anyone age 13 and older. For children between the ages of 6 and 12, general admission tickets are $15, and children ages 5 and under get free admittance to the general admissions area. On Aug. 17, seniors age 65 and older can get general admission rodeo tickets for $15 at the fairgrounds.

Ticket prices for the Octane Addictions Big Air Bash are $20 for adults, $10 for schildren between the ages of six to 12, and free for the general admissions area for children ages 5 and under.

Event tickets can be purchased online at nwmtfair.com. A full schedule of events can be found here or below.