Browning Man Sentenced for Rape

A 31-year-old Browning man who was convicted of raping a teenaged girl on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Aug. 15 to eight years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A jury found William Ronald Blackman guilty of attempted sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse following a two-day trial. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

According to court documents, Blackman sexually abused the victim, who was 15 years old at the time, on three occasions in 2019 and 2020 when she was physically incapable of declining participating in a sexual act. The victim had been passed out from alcohol intoxication and woke up to Blackman abusing her. She reported the abuse to a counselor.

U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case.