Columbia Falls’ Cody Schweikert Commits to Griz

The Montana Grizzlies received a commitment from Columbia Falls senior Cody Schweikert on Monday evening.

Schweikert is a quarterback and linebacker who stands at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He’s being recruited as an athlete who could end up on either side of the ball.

“Thank you to all the people who have supported me, I am Blessed to be able to live out Every Montana kid’s dream and commit to play football for the Montana Grizzlies,” he wrote in his Twitter post.

Schweikert is a two-time all-state pick at quarterback and linebacker, and has earned all-conference honors on defense all three seasons. He threw for 2,380 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions last season. He also rushed for 374 yards and 10 more scores. On defense, he had 93 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception in 10 games.

Schweikert is the son of Columbia Falls head coach Jaxon Schweikert. He’s a three-sport athlete who was all-state in baseball and all-conference in basketball this past year. He had played tennis in the spring before the MHSA added baseball in 2023.

Schweikert is the fifth-known in-state commit in UM’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins Missoula Sentinel’s Grady Walker and Danny Sirmon, and Kalispell Glacier’s Kash Goicoechea and Isaac Keim.

He’s the ninth-known overall commit in the class. The out-of-state high school commits are Luke Flowers (Idaho), Brooks Davis (California), Brenton Handsford (North Carolina) and Colin Amick (Washington).