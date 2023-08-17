Libby Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 2

A 34-year-old Libby man died in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 on the early evening of Aug. 15.

Just after 5 p.m., the motorist was traveling westbound in a GMC Envoy near Happy’s Inn when he apparently drifted off the left-hand side of the shoulder for unknown reasons, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). The driver then overcorrected as he returned to the highway and rolled across all lanes of traffic.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was the second motor-vehicle fatality in four days in Lincoln County.

On Aug. 12, a 64-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 at 8:40 p.m. when the driver slid and collided with a deer standing in the roadway, according to MHP. The Eureka man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.