Wine and Dine for Scholarships at Flathead Valley Community College This Fall

The Flathead Valley Community College Foundation’s Festival of Flavors fall events kick off in September. Join us to celebrate under the harvest moon as we gather in support of FVCC student scholarships.

The events take place from Friday, September 29 through Saturday, October 7 at FVCC and at locations across the Flathead Valley. The theme commemorates the Harvest Moon, which appears on Festival Kickoff, September 29, and celebrates the season of harvest.

Festival of Flavors enters its 16th season and is the college’s largest fundraiser for scholarships each year. Following several events from spring and summer, the Festival of Flavors culminates with the fall events and include a multi-day lineup of events at local homes, restaurants and onsite at FVCC to allow the community to sample many types of cuisine for a good cause.

This year, one of the local home events has partnered with FVCC’s Culinary Institute of Montana helping the program’s students gain valuable event catering and culinary experience. Event sponsor Summit Beverage provides a wide assortment of wines for every event, tailoring the varieties to suit each menu so guests have the opportunity to sample delicious red, white and sparkling wines from around the world.

Paying for school can be the hurdle that determines if college is possible for many students at FVCC. Still navigating post-pandemic impacts and the rapidly rising cost of living in the Flathead Valley, students manage the demands of school with the costs of housing, childcare, jobs, transportation, groceries and other life expenses.

Nearly 80% of degree-seeking students receive some sort of financial aid, and in 2022, the Foundation awarded over $1 million in scholarships to students at FVCC. Scholarship recipients have shared that financial assistance of scholarships is critical to their success, as well as knowing that someone believed in them.

Donor support makes all the difference to students every year as they pursue their educational journey at FVCC. Last year alone the Foundation was able to raise over $500,000 for student scholarships through its yearlong Festival of Flavors series of events.

Join the FVCC Foundation for this fall’s Festival of Flavors events:

Monday, September 25: Online auction goes live. Guests can view items and bid from any location.

Friday, September 29 : Fall Kickoff at FVCC. Join the fun family-friendly outdoor concert at the Wachholz College Center. Enjoy food trucks, beverages, raffles and live music by Halladay Blake, Rob Quist and Clara Wieck. Families and young professionals are encouraged to attend.

: Fall Kickoff at FVCC. Join the fun family-friendly outdoor concert at the Wachholz College Center. Enjoy food trucks, beverages, raffles and live music by Halladay Blake, Rob Quist and Clara Wieck. Families and young professionals are encouraged to attend. Sunday, October 1 : Dinner at the home of Suzy Williams in Kalispell. Enjoy dinner with esteemed Foundation Board member and friend of FVCC Suzy Williams at her historic home in downtown Kalispell. Dinner will be prepared by FVCC’s Culinary Institute of Montana and wine pairings by Summit Beverage.

: Dinner at the home of Suzy Williams in Kalispell. Enjoy dinner with esteemed Foundation Board member and friend of FVCC Suzy Williams at her historic home in downtown Kalispell. Dinner will be prepared by FVCC’s Culinary Institute of Montana and wine pairings by Summit Beverage. Monday, October 2 : Dinner at Herb and Omni in Whitefish. Celebrate the launch of the upscale restaurant in the chic and newly renovated 101 Central building in downtown. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Justin Kingsley Hall and wine pairings by Summit Beverage.

: Dinner at Herb and Omni in Whitefish. Celebrate the launch of the upscale restaurant in the chic and newly renovated 101 Central building in downtown. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Justin Kingsley Hall and wine pairings by Summit Beverage. Saturday, October 7: Grand Wine Tasting with live auction. Sample a wide assortment of wines and small bites from local chefs while bidding in the live and silent auction. Celebrate the fall harvest with us at the Wachholz College Center on the FVCC Campus.

Tickets are now on sale for all events and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited. For tickets or more information, visit fvcc.edu/foundation, call 406.756.3632 or email [email protected].

