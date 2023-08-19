You’ve Got Mail

10:02 a.m. Someone reported a secondhand story about a horse with overgrown hooves.

8:47 a.m. A man stole his mother’s garage door opener.

10:50 a.m. A man’s weed eater took a bite out of the fence, tripping the user.

3:21 p.m. Someone left their large bag of weed at their work.

2:14 p.m. A man was using a stick to beat some trees.

4:28 p.m. A couple was arguing after the man accidentally closed a car door on his partner’s toes, when trying to let her out of the car.

5:42 p.m. An errant driver took out “all the mailboxes” on a block.