1:41 a.m. A kid tried to run through a fence.

6:19 a.m. Two adventurous horses pushed their gate open and took a walk.

9:07 a.m. A man came into a store looking for the meth he’d left in the bathroom. He successfully found it right where he’d left it.

2:43 p.m. Officers responding to a smoke report successfully put out a 1×1 foot grass fire.

5 p.m. A man wearing a “battle helmet” was gesticulating wildly in a parking lot.