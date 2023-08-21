Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Lakeside

Where: 129 Tamarack Woods Dr.

Price: $759,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,159

This home is nestled on a stunning half-acre wooded property yet is conveniently located close to amenities and Flathead Lake. The main residence features an open-concept design with a spacious living area, large windows and modern appliances. There is also an apartment above the two-car garage. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011962

Kalispell

Where: 1005 South View Ln.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,958

Situated on 1.4 acres, this single-level home has an appealing floor plan and is located in a great neighborhood. Enjoy panoramic views of Glacier National Park, Big Mountain and the Columbia Range from the east-facing deck. A large portion of the property is fenced for pets. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012072

Columbia Falls

Where: 89 Great Bear Ln.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,324

Enjoy million-dollar views of Glacier National Park from this beautiful home located in cul-de-sac on just over an acre of land. The home has a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and oversized islands. It also features an oversized garage and garden. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30006174

Kila

Where: 296 Log Cabin Ln.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,740

This log home sits on more than 15 amazing acres adjoining state and federal land with miles of exploring to enjoy. The home has a fireplace, private well, a newly sodded front yard and fencing for animals. Approximately 20 minutes to downtown Kalispell. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30011627

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].