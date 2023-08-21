Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Lakeside
Where: 129 Tamarack Woods Dr.
Price: $759,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,159
This home is nestled on a stunning half-acre wooded property yet is conveniently located close to amenities and Flathead Lake. The main residence features an open-concept design with a spacious living area, large windows and modern appliances. There is also an apartment above the two-car garage. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30011962
Kalispell
Where: 1005 South View Ln.
Price: $749,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,958
Situated on 1.4 acres, this single-level home has an appealing floor plan and is located in a great neighborhood. Enjoy panoramic views of Glacier National Park, Big Mountain and the Columbia Range from the east-facing deck. A large portion of the property is fenced for pets. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30012072
Columbia Falls
Where: 89 Great Bear Ln.
Price: $749,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,324
Enjoy million-dollar views of Glacier National Park from this beautiful home located in cul-de-sac on just over an acre of land. The home has a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and oversized islands. It also features an oversized garage and garden. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30006174
Kila
Where: 296 Log Cabin Ln.
Price: $749,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,740
This log home sits on more than 15 amazing acres adjoining state and federal land with miles of exploring to enjoy. The home has a fireplace, private well, a newly sodded front yard and fencing for animals. Approximately 20 minutes to downtown Kalispell. Glacier Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30011627
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
