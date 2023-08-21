12:07 a.m. Some youths were lighting fireworks in a state park.
1:11 a.m. Some kids were doing tricks on their dirt bikes.
4:06 a.m. Several teenagers were shooting fireworks at each other in a campground.
1:38 p.m. Someone called dispatch to report that the increase in biker gangs in the area was likely a response to the Flathead Valley’s growing Pagan presence.
2:54 p.m. Fireworks.
4:21 p.m. Two brothers got into a fight.
8:22 p.m. Neighbors were lighting off fireworks.
8:49 p.m. Some people were throwing lit fireworks out a truck window.
9 p.m. Someone lit their backyard on fire while shooting off fireworks.
9:18 p.m. Fireworks lit a nearby roof on fire and burned through the attic.
9:29 p.m. Fireworks.
10:06 p.m. More fireworks.
11:30 p.m. Fireworks.
11:31 p.m. Still more fireworks.
11:33 p.m. Teens were lighting off fireworks.