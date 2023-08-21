fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Pagan Presence

By

12:07 a.m. Some youths were lighting fireworks in a state park.

1:11 a.m. Some kids were doing tricks on their dirt bikes.

4:06 a.m. Several teenagers were shooting fireworks at each other in a campground.

1:38 p.m. Someone called dispatch to report that the increase in biker gangs in the area was likely a response to the Flathead Valley’s growing Pagan presence.

2:54 p.m. Fireworks.

4:21 p.m. Two brothers got into a fight.

8:22 p.m. Neighbors were lighting off fireworks.

8:49 p.m. Some people were throwing lit fireworks out a truck window.

9 p.m. Someone lit their backyard on fire while shooting off fireworks.

9:18 p.m. Fireworks lit a nearby roof on fire and burned through the attic.

9:29 p.m. Fireworks.

10:06 p.m. More fireworks.

11:30 p.m. Fireworks.

11:31 p.m. Still more fireworks.

11:33 p.m. Teens were lighting off fireworks.

