Lays-e Cat

6 a.m. A cat got its head stuck in a chip bag.

8:02 a.m. A man kept hiding his skateboard under his neighbor’s boat.

9:26 a.m. Someone kept prank calling the number on a “missing snake” poster and pretending they’d found the python.

11:25 a.m. Some people posing as a moving company loaded up a person’s belongings and drove off.

12:09 p.m. After finding a goat and keeping it in their yard while searching for the owner, a couple was concerned that the goat was “tearing up the house.”

1:29 p.m. Animal Control let someone whose house was overrun by feral cats that the department didn’t deal with cats.