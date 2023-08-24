fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Lays-e Cat

By

6 a.m. A cat got its head stuck in a chip bag.

8:02 a.m. A man kept hiding his skateboard under his neighbor’s boat.

9:26 a.m. Someone kept prank calling the number on a “missing snake” poster and pretending they’d found the python.  

11:25 a.m. Some people posing as a moving company loaded up a person’s belongings and drove off.

12:09 p.m. After finding a goat and keeping it in their yard while searching for the owner, a couple was concerned that the goat was “tearing up the house.”  

1:29 p.m. Animal Control let someone whose house was overrun by feral cats that the department didn’t deal with cats.   

8:08 p.m. A difficult hospital patient would only take his medicine with ice cream.

