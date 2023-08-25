Hockaday Museum of Art’s 2023 Plein Air Glacier Event Launches This Weekend

The Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell’s annual Plein Air Glacier event, in which dozens of artists from Montana and across the country work in the elements to create art inspired by the natural world around them, starts this weekend.

The 34 participating artists paint outdoors in Glacier National Park, the Swan Valley and the Flathead Valley, with those works then being included in a museum exhibition and sold in a fundraiser to benefit both the Hockaday and the artists.

This Saturday, Aug. 26, the museum is hosting an Open Studio Family Art Day event aimed at showing families some of the materials and methods that go into plein air painting. From noon to 3 p.m. on the Hockaday lawn, people can learn more about plein air painting and create their own works of art to take home. The event is free with museum admission and all ages are welcome.

The Hockaday Musem of Art’s website for Plein Air Glaicer will be periodically updated with approximate times and locations where people can watch artists at work. This Sunday, artists Ella Kuzyk and Alyssa Sharp will be painting mid-morning at Grinnell Glacier. Kuzyk and Sharp will also be painting on the morning of Aug. 28 at Wild Goose Island Lookout, and all day on Aug. 29 at either Iceberg Lake or Cracker Lake.

On Aug. 29 and 30 from 3 to roughly 5:30 p.m., people can participate in free Glacier National Park Art Hikes with the Glacier Conservancy. Hikers will be joined by Glacier Conservancy educators and Hockaday Museum of Art staff. On Aug. 29, a roughly 2 mile out-and-back hike will take participants from the Fish Creek parking lot to see artist Ron Ukrainetz working at Rocky Point on Lake McDonald. Participants are asked to register no later than Aug. 26. On Aug. 30, a roughly 3.5 mile roundtrip hike will take participants from behind the Glacier National Park Headquarters building to see artist Gail Hansen at work in the Belton Bridge area. The hikes are described as easy to moderate in difficulty. Space for the hikes is limited and advanced registration is required. More information can be found on the Hockaday website, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 406-755-6268.

Events continue on Sept. 2 with an exhibition opening reception and sale, which will include artists, museum members and guests. Art can be purchased at the fundraising event during the reception. Live music from the Celtic-inspired duo Second Wind will be part of the festivities, as well as small food items, drinks and more. The cost to attend for members is $5, and $10 for non-members.

From Sept. 4 through Oct. 7, works created during the event will be on view in the Crown of the Continent Gallery at the museum and online.

Participating artists in this year’s Plein Air Glacier include: Rob Akey, Karrie Baldwin, Richie Carter, Mary Corp, Therese Ely, Linda Franson, Laura Gable, Günther Haidenthaller, Susan Hall, Gail Hansen, Leslie Ann Hauer, DG House, Aaron Johnson, Ella Kuzyk, Louise Lacey-Rokosh, Natalie Luehr-Fisher, David Mihalic, Wanda Mumm, Sheri Nagy, Karl Oehrtman, Mark Ogle, Susan Oursland, Charlotte Quist, Alyssa Shaw, Robert Spannring, Leah Spence, Lindsay Jane Ternes, Melanie Thompson, Lyudmila Tomova, Ron Ukrainetz, Andy White, Theresa Williams, Kenneth Yarus, and Min Zhong.

More information can be found at http://hockadaymuseum.com/plein-air-glacier/.