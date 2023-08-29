Attorney General Espousing Unsubstantiated Claims

It is not only embarrassing but frightening to have Attorney General Austin Knudsen espouse unsubstantiated drivel about Planned Parenthood somehow assisting in human trafficking. And Knudsen’s offensive verbal attacks against the young people who won their climate change case in court was unacceptable. His insults also included Judge Seeley who ruled on the case.



It is truly concerning to have an Attorney General that appears to get his information from conspiracy theories and uses alternative facts, also known as lies. Hopefully, voters will rethink things next time around.

Barbara Palmer

Kalispell