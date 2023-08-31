12:24 a.m. Someone told 911 dispatch they’d just been assaulted outside of a bar, but multiple witnesses told a responding officer that the man had just tripped over a bench.

1:30 a.m. A caller described a “crazy light in the sky” that looked like a spotlight hovering in place for hours, but was definitely not the moon.

9:22 a.m. A woman en route to The Gorge in Washington to attend a rave was arrested for transporting her drugs across state lines.

9:37 a.m. An unlocked car had several small items stolen from it.

11:25 a.m. Forty head of cattle had been bellowing through the night.

1:14 p.m. A man kept snacking on produce while wandering through the grocery store.

7:06 p.m. Three kayakers got hung up on a tree branch, and while all were rescued, they lost their watercraft to the river.