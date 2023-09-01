Remains of Colorado Man Found on Reynolds Mountain

Glacier National Park searchers on Friday discovered the body of missing climber Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colo., who on Tuesday was reported overdue from a planned off-trail ascent of Reynolds Mountain in the Logan Pass area of the park.

Fuselier’s remains were discovered at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from park officials. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Family members last heard from Fuselier on Tuesday afternoon. Rangers were alerted on Wednesday morning that he was overdue from his Reynolds Mountain climb and subsequently located his vehicle at Logan Pass later that day.

A ground search for Fuselier began immediately in rainy, windy and foggy conditions. Two Bear Air helicopter crews joined the search Thursday as weather improved. On Friday, a U.S. Forest Service helicopter also participated in the aerial search, while search efforts on the ground involved more than 50 personnel and a dog team.

Park officials said visitors also provided helpful information that ultimately helped searchers narrow their grid.

“The park and Fuselier’s family would like to thank visitors for calls to the tip line that directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains,” according to the press release. “Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area.”

Fuselier’s body was transported from Reynolds Mountain to West Glacier by the U.S. Forest Service helicopter based out of the Hungry Horse Ranger District.

Glacier National Park officials and Fuselier’s family extended their gratitude to the following agencies for their assistance: North Valley Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service, Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, National Park Service staff, and members of the public who provided tips.

“Although this was not the desired outcome, the conclusion of the search was brought about in a more timely manner because of the efforts of all who contributed,” the news release states.

Glacier National Park staff expressed their sincere condolences to the family and asked that the public respect their privacy.