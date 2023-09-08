Parkline Run and Brewfest Hits the Trail in Downtown Kalispell

The Kalispell Downtown Association is hosting the Parkline Run and Brewfest on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and feature a 5k, 10k and half marathon on the Parkline Trail. The starting line is behind the SunRift Beer Co. at First Avenue West North. Strollers are welcome, but dogs are not allowed. Pre-race packet pickup will be located at Bias Brewing on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15. Same-day registration is also available.

There will be an after-party brewfest following the race in Depot Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live music, local food trucks and a beer and wine garden. Entrance to the brewfest is free for race participants and $20 for the general public. The first 300 entrants will receive a commemorative pint glass.

Proceeds from the Parkline Run and Brewfest, which is sponsored by First Interstate Bank, benefit the Kalispell Downtown Association and the Rails to Trails of the Flathead Valley. For more information, or to sign up for the race, visit runsignup.com.