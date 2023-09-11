2023 Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 11

It was premature to hand the Class AA trophy to Kalispell Glacier in September.

The Wolfpack was one of the top storylines in Week 3 of high school football, and led to a significant shakeup in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

Glacier looked every bit like it would steamroll through the fall when it led 21-0 at Butte entering the fourth quarter. But that’s when the Naranche Magic took hold: The Bulldogs scored four TDs over the next 10 minutes and then saw a potential game-tying extra point go awry for a heart-stopping 28-27 triumph.

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier is surely to be smarting when it plays host to Helena in another showdown of ranked teams.

Two more storylines to keep an eye on: In Class A, Corvallis improved to 3-0 by KO’ing Whitefish 7-0 and Lincoln, which didn’t have enough players to even field a team a year ago, also went to 3-0 by outlasting Twin Bridges 32-22.

• Class A: Hamilton’s (3-0) decisive 35-14 win over previous No. 3 and Class A newcomer Bigfork (2-1) made room for a newcomer in Billings Central, which is also 3-0 and coming off a 50-6 blowout of East Helena. Just on the outside looking in, along with Bigfork, is Corvallis (3-0).

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Lockwood is 3-0 for the first time in its brief history, but now the schedule gets serious — the Lions will be at unbeaten defending state champion and second-ranked Lewistown (3-0).

The rankings for Sept. 11 are:

Class AA

Bozeman (3-0) Gallatin (3-0) Butte (2-1) Glacier (2-1) Helena (2-1)

Class A