Football

2023 Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 11

Glacier's fourth-quarter loss to Butte dropped the Wolfpack in the rankings

By Micah Drew
Crosstown football at Legends Stadium. Beacon file photo

It was premature to hand the Class AA trophy to Kalispell Glacier in September.

The Wolfpack was one of the top storylines in Week 3 of high school football, and led to a significant shakeup in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

Glacier looked every bit like it would steamroll through the fall when it led 21-0 at Butte entering the fourth quarter. But that’s when the Naranche Magic took hold: The Bulldogs scored four TDs over the next 10 minutes and then saw a potential game-tying extra point go awry for a heart-stopping 28-27 triumph.

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier is surely to be smarting when it plays host to Helena in another showdown of ranked teams.

Two more storylines to keep an eye on: In Class A, Corvallis improved to 3-0 by KO’ing Whitefish 7-0 and Lincoln, which didn’t have enough players to even field a team a year ago, also went to 3-0 by outlasting Twin Bridges 32-22.

• Class A: Hamilton’s (3-0) decisive 35-14 win over previous No. 3 and Class A newcomer Bigfork (2-1) made room for a newcomer in Billings Central, which is also 3-0 and coming off a 50-6 blowout of East Helena. Just on the outside looking in, along with Bigfork, is Corvallis (3-0). 

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Lockwood is 3-0 for the first time in its brief history, but now the schedule gets serious — the Lions will be at unbeaten defending state champion and second-ranked Lewistown (3-0).

The rankings for Sept. 11 are:

Class AA

  1. Bozeman (3-0) 
  2. Gallatin (3-0)
  3. Butte (2-1)
  4. Glacier (2-1)
  5. Helena (2-1)

Class A

  1. Hamilton (3-0)
  2. Lewistown (3-0)
  3. Dillon (2-0)
  4. Columbia Falls (2-1)
  5. Billings Central (3-0)

