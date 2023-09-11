Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $475,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 1830 Ninth Ave. W.
Price: $460,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,404
This charming one-level home has mountain views of the gateway to Glacier National Park. Updates include interior paint, a newer roof, remodeled bathrooms and LP siding. The property also has mature trees, a large backyard and two storage sheds. Clearwater Montana Properties
MLS Number: 30008872
Bigfork
Where: 109 O’Brien Terrace
Price: $477,500
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,372
This beautifully remodeled condo features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, stacked rock fireplace, upper deck, central A/C, patio and oversized one-car garage. The home is within close proximity to Bigfork, Flathead Lake and Eagle Bend Golf Club. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30012554
Kalispell
Where: 239 Kings Way
Price: $469,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,370
This newly constructed centrally located home sits on a 0.23-acre lot. It features beautiful finishes, including LVP flooring, granite counters, gas furnace and stainless steel appliances. The home also has new landscaping. Montana Real Estate Associates
MLS Number: 30004275
Columbia Falls
Where: 915 13th St. W.
Price: $460,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,872
This spacious split-level home is located near Columbia Falls High School and has a gas fireplace, laundry/utility room and one-car attached garage. Outdoor features include a deck off the kitchen, covered front porch, rear patio, grassy lawn and fruit trees. RE/MAX Mountain View
MLS Number: 30010056
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
