Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $475,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1830 Ninth Ave. W.

Price: $460,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,404

This charming one-level home has mountain views of the gateway to Glacier National Park. Updates include interior paint, a newer roof, remodeled bathrooms and LP siding. The property also has mature trees, a large backyard and two storage sheds. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30008872

Bigfork

Where: 109 O’Brien Terrace

Price: $477,500

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,372

This beautifully remodeled condo features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, stacked rock fireplace, upper deck, central A/C, patio and oversized one-car garage. The home is within close proximity to Bigfork, Flathead Lake and Eagle Bend Golf Club. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012554

Kalispell

Where: 239 Kings Way

Price: $469,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,370

This newly constructed centrally located home sits on a 0.23-acre lot. It features beautiful finishes, including LVP flooring, granite counters, gas furnace and stainless steel appliances. The home also has new landscaping. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30004275

Columbia Falls

Where: 915 13th St. W.

Price: $460,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,872

This spacious split-level home is located near Columbia Falls High School and has a gas fireplace, laundry/utility room and one-car attached garage. Outdoor features include a deck off the kitchen, covered front porch, rear patio, grassy lawn and fruit trees. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30010056

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].