Re-Elect Ryan Hunter

As a community member, watching our city grow is both exciting and anxiety producing. I love my community and want to know we have elected officials who are looking through a lens that consists of fairness, safety, and community togetherness.

Ryan Hunter has consistently stood up and successfully made sure safe water is in our schools. He proactively advocated for safe walkways, roads, and bike paths so our kids, outdoor enthusiasts, and occasional bike riders can enjoy our city on two wheels.

Spend one minute with Ryan and you can see he is on the city council because he believes in fair, responsible growth for our community. This is what will make Kalispell thrive for all of us.

Vote to keep Ryan Hunter as your Ward 3 city council representative.

Tara Lee

Kalispell