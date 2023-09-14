Support Ryan Hunter for a Second Term on City Council

As a fifth generation northwest Montanan, I have had many discussions over the years with friends, family, and community members about the various changes we are witnessing in our small community. Many of these changes are the inevitable result of growth. It’s important to me, however, that the decisions made at our City Council respond to the growth in a way that makes for a better community.

As a mother of two children, my values are always guided by the question of “What will help the next generation to live in a healthy, affordable, thriving, and safe community?” Council member Ryan Hunter’s values are not only focused on addressing current challenges, but he also has a long-term vision for how our choices today can lead to a better community in the future.

Ryan has offered an alternative perspective on the Council and has spoken up for the community on topics that otherwise would not have been given a voice. For example, when a majority of the Council voted to cut developer impact fees by half and pay for it by increasing our water and sewer rates, Ryan strongly objected, arguing that it was unfair to residents and that developers should pay their fair share. I have spoken to my neighbors about this, two of whom are a retired couple living off of social security. The added cost to their water bill, on top of other increases to their water bill, has had immense negative effects.

I can attest to Ryan’s passionate, thorough, and effective communication with his constituents. I have known Ryan for many years, including through my family’s interactions with him in his work for the Flathead Land Trust. I hope our community gets out and votes in support of Ryan Hunter for a second term on city council.

Karina Ek

Kalispell