Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 25, 2023

Same Old Story

By

8:45 a.m. A Greek Orthodox Priest stood at an intersection for a while.

9:08 a.m. A neighborhood dog that had gotten loose before was loose again.  

11:11 a.m. An elderly man unsuccessfully tried to stuff beer down his pants and walk out of a store.

12:03 a.m. A man, who admitted to shoplifting from a local grocery store, accused said store of stealing his wallet in retaliation.

6:17 p.m. A bale of hay was blocking both lanes of the highway.

7:41 p.m. Someone reported a man on an electric scooter who ran a red light.

8:47 p.m. Nine horses kept escaping their yard and ending up near the train tracks.  

