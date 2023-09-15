Same Old Story

8:45 a.m. A Greek Orthodox Priest stood at an intersection for a while.

9:08 a.m. A neighborhood dog that had gotten loose before was loose again.

11:11 a.m. An elderly man unsuccessfully tried to stuff beer down his pants and walk out of a store.

12:03 a.m. A man, who admitted to shoplifting from a local grocery store, accused said store of stealing his wallet in retaliation.

6:17 p.m. A bale of hay was blocking both lanes of the highway.

7:41 p.m. Someone reported a man on an electric scooter who ran a red light.