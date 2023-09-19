Cyclist Hit by Vehicle Dies on Highway 35

A 67-year-old bicyclist from Florida died yesterday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed into him at an intersection on MT Highway 35, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 18-year-old motorist was traveling southbound on Highway 35 approaching Mennonite Church Road as two cyclists were heading eastbound on Holt Stage Road approaching the same intersection at 12 p.m.

The Chevy Silverado struck the second cyclist, who did not see the vehicle, in the intersection and was pronounced dead at the scene. The first cyclist was uninjured.