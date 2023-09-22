Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park Announces 20th Annual Science and History Week

Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park, which combine as the world’s only International Peace Park, are jointly hosting a series of webinar speakers for the 20th annual Science and History Week.

Since 2004, Parks Canada and the U.S. National Park Service have hosted an annual Science and History event. In recent years, Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park has transitioned to a live webinar series to host the event, which this year will be offered Oct. 3-6 using a Microsoft Teams webinar platform.

“Participants from around the world will have the opportunity to connect with scientists and subject matter experts as they highlight current natural and cultural research related to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and World Heritage Site,” according to a news release announcing the event. “Each presentation will give a unique look at our partnerships, insights, and latest findings.”

The series will highlight current natural and cultural research topics related to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and World Heritage Site. Each presentation will provide viewers the opportunity to connect with park scientists and gain a unique perspective into the partnerships, insights, and latest findings and research that connect the two parks and their shared ecosystems.

The webinars will begin Tuesday, Oct. 3 and run through Friday, Oct. 6, with all presentations beginning at noon and lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Participants may register for presentations by filling out the online registration forms on the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center website.

The following is a snapshot of featured presenters and topics:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Grasslands in the Crown of the Continent: 20 Years of Change

Nico Matallana-Mejia, Vegetation Monitoring Program, Glacier National Park; Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, Colorado State University

Registration Link

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Iinnii Initiative: Cultural Adaptations to the Blackfeet Buffalo Program

Termaine Edmo, Climate Change Coordinator, Blackfeet Nation

Registration Link

Thursday, Oct. 5

The Impact of Wildfires on Watersheds

Uldis Silins, Forest Hydrology Professor, University of Alberta

Registration Link

Friday, Oct. 6

Archaeology In Paahtómahksikimi (Waterton Lakes)

Dylan Frank, Cultural Resource Impact Assessment Officer, Waterton Lakes National Park

Registration Link

For more information contact the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center, Glacier National Park at 406-888-7822 or visit [email protected].